Decision about Putin-Trump meeting to be made after preparing its content — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, October 29. /TASS/. A decision about a new meeting between the Russian and US presidents will be made when its content is ready, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists.

"Once we have prepared the content, I’m confident the presidents will decide on their meeting," said the senior diplomat. "As for the timing and location, Budapest has certainly been mentioned publicly. However, we’ve emphasized from the very beginning that the content is what truly matters."

"We believe that the framework, created by the meeting of our leaders in Anchorage, must be filled with specific details, agreements, and decisions. It is precisely on this foundation that we must move forward," Ryabkov emphasized. He noted that mutual understanding as to how to proceed was reached in Alaska.

On August 15, Presidents Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: tete-a-tete in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the negotiations and in a narrow format "three by three."

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.