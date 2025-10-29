Poseidon weapon marks a new step in ensuring Russia’s security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle is a completely new step in ensuring Russia’s security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"These are completely new technologies, this is a new step from the viewpoint of ensuring our country’s security. These are also cutting-edge, absolutely new breakthrough technologies that can be used already in the economy for peaceful goals. This actually constitutes the double effect of these successful trials," Peskov said in response to a question from TASS about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had watched the Poseidon trials.

During his talk with soldiers at a military hospital in Moscow, Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle.

The power of the Poseidon weapon far exceeds the power of the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the head of state stressed.