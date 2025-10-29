Poseidon, media access to trapped Kiev forces, soldiers’ heroism — Putin's key statements

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the P.V. Mandryka Central Military Clinical Hospital on Wednesday, where he met with soldiers undergoing treatment. He noted that everyone at the frontline is a hero, and the current situation in the zone is favorable for Russia.

At the meeting, Putin announced the testing of the Poseidon underwater vehicle the previous day and his readiness to let foreign media representatives access encircled Ukrainian troops.

TASS has compiled Putin’s key statements.

Poseidon and Sarmat

- Russia has tested the nuclear-powered Poseidon underwater vehicle: "Yesterday we conducted one more test of another promising system, the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, also with a nuclear power plant."

- The Poseidon’s test was "a huge success". "For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from a submarine using its booster motor, but also to turn on the nuclear power plant, which powered the vehicle for a certain period of time."

- The Poseidon is unique in terms of speed and depth of movement; "there's nothing like it in the world, its rivals are unlikely to appear anytime soon and there are no existing interception methods."

- The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will soon be on combat duty: "There's no [missile] like the Sarmat in the world. We don't have one in service yet. But it will be operational soon."

- The Poseidon underwater vehicle is significantly more powerful than the Sarmat.

Burevestnik

The Burevestnik missile, developed by Russian specialists, has "undeniable advantages": "We can be proud of the achievements of our scientists, specialists, and engineers who made all of this possible."

The nuclear propulsion system is the Burevestnik's key advantage. "This small nuclear propulsion system, while comparable in power to, say, a nuclear reactor on a nuclear submarine, is a thousand times smaller."

The nuclear reactor installed on the Burevestnik starts "in minutes and seconds."

Use of Burevestnik technologies in other programs

- Russia will be able to apply the nuclear technologies used in the Burevestnik in the civilian economy and the lunar program: "We will also be able to apply them in the national economy, we will be able to use them to solve energy supply problems in the Arctic, and we will use them in the lunar program."

- Electronic solutions identical to those of the Burevestnik missile are already "being used in space programs."

- The Burevestnik missile is a long stride forward not only in improving Russia's defense capability, but also in science: "This is a breakthrough not only in enhancing the country's defense capability, but also in science as a whole, and in the future national economy."

On the situation in the special operation zone

- The situation in the special operation zone "is developing favorably for us."

- In Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, the enemy is blocked and encircled: "In two places - in the city of Kupyansk and the city of Krasnoarmeysk - the enemy is blocked and encircled."

- Ukraine's political leadership must make decisions regarding the fate of its citizens who are trapped: "This should enable Ukraine's political leadership to make appropriate decisions regarding the fate of its citizens and its military personnel [who are encircled], just as they once did at Azovstal. They will have that opportunity."

On readiness to let foreign media access encircled enemy

- The Russian Armed Forces are not opposed to allowing the media, including Ukrainian and foreign ones, into the enemy encirclement zone: "I have discussed this issue with the commanders of the relevant groups, and they are not against."

- "We are prepared to bring them [journalists] to certain points so that Ukrainian servicemen on the other side can receive them."

- Russia is concerned that Kiev will not provoke media while they are in the zone where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are encircled: "We are only concerned about one thing - that there should be no provocations from the Ukrainian side. The main thing is to avoid provocations by Ukraine, so that no drones fly in, so that none of these journalists be harmed, for which critics might try to blame us later."

- The Russian Armed Forces are ready to put combat operations on hold in the zone where the enemy is encircled as long as the media is present there: "We are ready to cease hostilities for a certain period of time, for several hours, two, three, six hours, so that a group of journalists can enter these settlements, see what's happening, have a word with Ukrainian servicemen, and then leave."

On Russian soldiers’ heroism

- The readiness to defend the Motherland is "in the genes" of Russians.

- Russian soldiers are fighting with dignity: "You are fighting with dignity - that's obvious."

- All soldiers in the special operation zone are "behaving heroically": "I have said many times, and I say this with a good reason: everyone in the special military operation zone, at the frontline, on the battlefield, behaves heroically."

- The Russian Armed Forces are moving forward in all areas of the special operation. "Your comrades are moving forward in all areas, taking active action."

- Russians should know their heroic history: "It strengthens us. That's absolutely true. We need to talk about it."

- Russia is ensuring "its own security, the security of our people, for the long term."