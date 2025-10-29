Russia concerned about potential provocations against reporters in special op zone — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is concerned that Ukraine may stage a provocation while media representatives are in the special military operation zone, covering the Ukrainian armed forces’ encirclement, President Vladimir Putin reported.

The Russian leader noted that he had discussed with the battlegroups’ commanders the possibility of allowing reporters into zones where the enemy has been encircled, so that the media representatives could witness the situation firsthand.

"Our only concern is that the Ukrainian side stages no provocations. The most important thing is to ensure that there are no provocations from the Ukrainian side, such as a drone flying in or a reporter getting injured, because we will be blamed for it. We don't need this. On the contrary, we are ready to do everything I am telling you. The question is whether the Ukrainian side is ready for this," the head of state emphasized during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

He added that Russia could halt hostilities for a few hours to allow reporters to enter the settlements, observe the situation, speak with Ukrainian servicemen, and exit the zone. "We are ready to allow them through in certain areas, so that Ukrainian servicemen can escort them there," Putin stressed.