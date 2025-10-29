Russia’s deal with Indonesia on deliveries of Su-35 jets 'pending' — ambassador

TOKYO, October 29. /TASS/. The contract between Russia and Indonesia for the delivery of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets was never canceled and remains "pending," Ambassador to Jakarta Sergey Tolchenov said.

"The situation is still the same. This deal is not canceled. It’s still pending," the Jakarta Globe newspaper quoted the diplomat as saying. According to Tolchenov, Moscow was still "waiting" for Jakarta to resume negotiations on the previously agreed-upon contract.

In late December 2021, the CNN Indonesia news outlet reported, citing Air Force's Chief of Staff Fadjar Prasetyo, that the country’s authorities had abandoned the idea of acquiring 11 Russian Su-35 fighter jets due to a lack of funding. The agreement with Jakarta on the supply of 11 Su-35 jets, worth $1.1 billion, was made public in early 2018. In July 2019, former ambassador to Moscow Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said that the delay in implementing the agreement was due to the difficulty of the trading scheme involving both state agencies and companies.