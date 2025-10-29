France must prove Russia’s purported involvement in vandalizing Holocaust memorial

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. France’s accusations of Russia’s involvement in defacing a Holocaust memorial in Paris must be supported by proof, otherwise, this only discredits those voicing these unfounded accusations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"If France accuses Russia of taking part in that act, if such accusations are made within a legal procedure, they must be supported by some reliable evidence or arguments. If this does not happen, then, probably, this discredits those voicing such accusations," Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative also emphasized that "as a rule, and practically always, all such accusations remain baseless and unsupported by anything."