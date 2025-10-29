Russia welcomes steps aimed at settling North Korea-South Korea issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to welcome any steps that contribute to resolving the issue between North Korea and South Korea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are ready to welcome any steps in this direction," he said in reply to a question on how the Kremlin viewed US President Donald Trump’s statements about his intention to improve relations between North Korea and South Korea.

During his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said that he would work together with Seoul to settle the Korean Peninsula issue.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953, though it is considered to have ended de facto, as no peace treaty has ever been signed. In addition to North Korea and South Korea, the conflict involved Chinese volunteers fighting on the side of Pyongyang and the US Army fighting under the UN flag on the side of Seoul. Pyongyang was also supported by the USSR. The war ended with an armistice, but a peace treaty has yet to be signed.