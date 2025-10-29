MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The contingent that France plans to deploy to Ukraine will become a priority target for the Russian military, while Paris will be responsible for wounded and killed troops, Alexander Voloshin, member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) representing the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"Any armed units deployed to Ukraine and engaging in fighting against our forces will be a legitimate and priority target for the Russian Army, regardless of their flag. The responsibility for the consequences of such decisions will rest solely on the French authorities. The French military should learn more about what happened to the foreign nationals who tried to fight for the current Kiev regime. The Ukrainian armed forces show no mercy for their own people, and they will be even less inclined to show pity to outsiders," Voloshin pointed out.

In his view, no foreign troops or weapons can stop the Russian Armed Forces from advancing, as they are consistently achieving their tasks during Moscow’s special military operation.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s statements confirm what we have been talking about for quite a while: Paris is seriously considering a reckless venture that has no military purpose but stems from the political ambition of the French president, who seeks to address the issue of his low approval rating and looming miserable retirement," the Russian senator stressed.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier that the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel for deployment to Ukraine in order to support Kiev. According to the SVR, the core of the force will be composed of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, primarily from Latin American countries. The SVR noted that they were already stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training, receiving weapons and military gear.