Senior Russian MP slams economic blockade of Cuba as attempt to break its will

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The United States’ economic blockade of Cuba is geared to undermine that country’s sovereignty and break the Cuban people’s will, speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said.

"The blockade continues. What is blockade? It is hampering the development of the free state of Cuba, it is damage to its economy, which is already estimated at hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars. And, naturally, it is an attempt to break the will of the people," he said. "We have always stressed that each nation should have the right to make decisions on its development, its domestic system independently. To decide independently."

He recalled that the blockade of Cuba has been in place for 63 years. "For sixty-three years, the Cuban people has been fighting for its freedom. And then, a question arises: you, who present yourself as the torch of democracy and advocates of standards, where are these standards? Let Cuba alone. Let them deal with their affairs independently. They are of no threat to anyone," he emphasized.

"On the one hand, they are talking about democracy, while, on the other hand, they are real jingoists who think only about how to create another colony. The Cuban people has won its freedom. Hands off Cuba," he added.

Earlier in the day, the State Duma passed a draft appeal to the UN General Assembly, the parliaments of the UN member countries, and international parliamentary organizations urging them to demand that the United States stop its blockading of Cuba and enter an equal dialogue with it.