Extension of New START Treaty been off the table for ages now — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) has long been off the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a high-level plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The extension has long been out of the question. The issue is that when we suspended our participation in this agreement, as a gesture of goodwill, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin decided that until the treaty’s expiration in February 2026, we would adhere to the quantitative limits on those categories of strategic arms covered by the START III Treaty, or New START," the top Russian diplomat stated following the high-level plenary session of the conference.

The minister explained that with the treaty set to expire in February 2026 and "no other options in sight to maintain at least some restraints in the sphere of strategic stability, the president proposed extending Russia’s voluntary observance of these quantitative limits [from the Russian side], with the understanding that the United States would take the same step." "This would provide an additional year to carefully assess the current state of affairs in strategic stability," Lavrov said.

On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a Security Council meeting that Moscow is ready to continue observing the quantitative limits set by the New START Treaty for an additional year after its expiration in February. However, he emphasized that this would only be possible if Washington adopts the same approach.

On October 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Putin’s initiative will be viable only if the Americans refrain from steps that could derail the existing parity in deterrence potentials. Any resumption of the arms control dialogue will depend on the US abandoning the anti-Russian policy pursued by the previous administration, he explained.