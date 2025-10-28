MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is allegedly attempting to rally a European "war coalition" to divert attention from his domestic policy shortcomings, according to Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee and leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party.

In an interview with TASS, Slutsky asserted that Macron has long been plotting military intervention, describing the strategy as reminiscent of a Hollywood cliche diverting public focus from internal failures through a "small victorious war" abroad.

"Macron’s plans seem designed to deflect from his critically low approval ratings," Slutsky explained. He also pointed out that, in his view, Macron has failed comprehensively as a politician, citing Russian intelligence, the SVR. Nonetheless, the Russian legislator warned that any move to deploy foreign military forces to Ukraine would risk escalating into a direct confrontation between those countries and Russia.

"Introducing foreign military contingents into Ukraine would only escalate tensions, creating a direct clash with Russia," Slutsky emphasized. He further noted that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned, all foreign fighters - referred to as "legionnaires" - would become legitimate military targets for Russian forces, underscoring the gravity of such a scenario.