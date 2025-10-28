Russia-US relations must change for New START to be replaced by another treaty — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States must change significantly for a new agreement to replace the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but progress in dialogue is already "evident," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"To pursue a new agreement, we certainly need an entirely new climate in Russian-US relations. Progress in our ties is visible, though for now it is mainly reflected in the resumption of dialogue," the foreign minister said following the high-level plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Lavrov noted that under former US President Joe Biden, "there was no communication at all, while the Trump administration supports dialogue and believes that this is an essential responsibility of nuclear powers, especially leading ones such as the US and Russia."

On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a Security Council meeting that Moscow is ready to continue observing the quantitative limits set by the New START Treaty for an additional year after its expiration in February. However, he emphasized that this would only be possible if Washington adopts the same approach.

Trump later described the Russian leader’s proposal to maintain the treaty’s quantitative restrictions as a sound and appropriate idea.