Burevestnik, New START Treaty, security in Eurasia: what Lavrov told reporters

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia has not received an official response through diplomatic channels to the tests of the Burevestnik missile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after a high-level plenary session of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

The minister also spoke about Moscow's expectations of the United States’ role in the Ukrainian settlement, the suppression of Western attempts to detach the Transcaucasian countries from Russia, as well as how to ensure security in Eurasia.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the head of Russian diplomacy.

About the Burevestnik tests

There was no response through diplomatic channels after the Burevestnik test: "I have not heard any feedback through diplomatic channels. Everyone became quiet."

About relations between Russia and the United States

Moscow needs a guarantee that the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will bear fruit: "We also need guarantees that the meeting of the presidents will bring a concrete result. We are ready for this result."

Progress in relations between Russia and the United States is "evident": "Progress in the relationship is obvious, first of all, that the dialogue has resumed."

Russia in contacts with the United States feels that they do not want to resume flights: "So far, from our conversations with our American colleagues, we feel that this is not their priority."

On the role of the United States in the Ukrainian settlement

Moscow hopes that Washington will prefer a long-term settlement in Ukraine: "So I hope that the logic that the United States has adopted, the logic of establishing long-term peace, will prevail."

Moscow expects that Trump "wants sustainable peace" and does not support "pouring weapons and money into the Kiev regime."

On Eurasian security

The actions of the West are interfering with a normal dialogue on Eurasian security: "Now it's not even what is happening in Ukraine, but the fact that the West, especially the Europeans, the so-called NATO and EU elites, what they are doing in connection with the obvious defeat of their policy of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia, of course, is interfering with normal dialogue."

Russia is interested in the participation of non-regional countries in the development of Eurasian resources: "If countries on other continents are interested in developing relations with Eurasians, who will be against it? The main thing is that these relations should be built with full respect for the relationships that are developing in this geopolitical space, and not try to replace them."

Moscow will thwart Western attempts to separate the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia from Russia: "We will, of course, stop such trends with all available means - diplomatic, political, and economic."

On the US reaction to the New START Treaty

The extension of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) has been out of the question for a long time.

Russia is waiting for an official positive reaction from the United States to its New START Treaty initiative, "so that they also agree to unilaterally comply with the quantitative indicators set out in the START-3 treaty."

For a new treaty to replace the New START Treaty, "a fundamentally different atmosphere in Russian-American relations is needed."

About the attempts of the United States to interfere in the affairs of Belarus

The lifting of US sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia is more of a "sly story" in many aspects, as it implies a "limited exemption from the ongoing sanctions regime": "So there is more of this, you know, I would say, an external effect."

The United States seeks to guide Belavia's policy and influence Belarus: "And not only from the point of view of spare parts supplies, but also from the point of view of attempts to guide the policy of this company and influence the policy of the Republic of Belarus."