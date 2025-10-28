Szijjarto confirms to Lavrov Budapest's readiness to host Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Budapest is ready to host Russia-US talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following the top diplomats’ meeting on the sidelines of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Our Hungarian partners have confirmed their readiness to provide a venue for Russian-US contacts," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the sides discussed practical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the energy sector. "The exchange of views on current international issues continued. During the discussion of Ukrainian issues, the importance of respecting the rights of national minorities, including linguistic and religious rights, which are systematically violated by the Kiev regime, was emphasized," the ministry said.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed during a telephone conversation to meet in Budapest and begin preparations for the meeting. On October 20, Lavrov discussed potential concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during the leaders' contacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone. Later, CNN reported, citing White House sources, that the Lavrov-Rubio meeting had been postponed indefinitely. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the rumors about the meeting as "information noise." The Kremlin indicated that the summit requires serious preparation, so no exact dates have been set.

Trump commented on the situation surrounding the summit, saying that a decision on whether the meeting will take place may follow within a couple of days. Meanwhile, Hungarian authorities emphasized that they are continuing preparations for the Budapest summit and expressed hope that it will take place. On October 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that preparations for the Putin-Trump meeting are ongoing.