Moscow to suppress Western attempts to disrupt Russia’s ties with South Caucasus — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The West is seeking to draw the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia away from Russia by creating its own cooperation frameworks, a move that Moscow will counter by all available means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"NATO and the European Union are building their own channels and structures for interaction with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, while the West seeks to use these connections not for mutually beneficial cooperation, but to detach these countries from Russia," he noted.

"We will, of course, use all available means — diplomatic, political, and economic — to counter such tendencies," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia would never allow the goodwill of its allies and like-minded partners in Central Asia and the South Caucasus to be taken advantage of or manipulated, nor would it tolerate attempts to "push them into opposing Russia, which runs completely counter to their economic and political interests."