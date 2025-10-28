State Duma calls on United States to engage in equal dialogue with Cuba

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. State Duma members approved at a plenary meeting on Tuesday a draft address to the UN Assembly General, parliaments in UN member countries and international parliamentary organizations, urging them to lift their economic, trade and financial embargo on Cuba as they also called on the US government to refrain from confrontation and engage in equal dialogue with the Latin American republic.

"We call on the government of the United States to walk back from the path of confrontation and engage in equal and respectful dialogue with the Republic of Cuba," the document reads.

The Russian lawmakers reaffirmed their "categorically negative" attitude to the embargo.

"State Duma members view the actions in question as an unjust and inappropriate foreign policy instrument that causes substantial damage to the prosperity of citizens of Cuba, hinders its social and economic development, and destabilizes the situation in the region," according to the draft address.