West not ready for equality-based dialogue in Eurasia — Lavrov

MISNK, October 28. /TASS/. Western countries are demonstrating their unreadiness for an equal dialogue in Eurasia by trying to extend their influence throughout the continent by means of establishing closed blocs and eroding the open architecture that has been built by the ASEAN nations for decades, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The problem is that Western countries, NATO are not ready to talk on the basis of equality, are not ready to look for such formats of continentwide cooperation that would be based on the principle of equality, the indivisibility of security throughout our entire geopolitical space," he said at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

According to the top Russian diplomat, instead of trying to build a universal security architecture, Western countries are seeking to spread NATO’s influence throughout the entire continent, including its Asia Pacific region. "Closed blocs with the limited number of members, based on the principle of military political unions, are being established there," Lavrov noted, adding that such actions "erode the universal and open architecture that has been built by ASEAN countries for decades."

He recalled that this architecture was open to all countries concerned. "Now attempts are being made to reverse this process and, as I have said earlier, to subordinate in Eurasia to the interests of the North Atlantic Alliance, which are to contain China, Russia, North Korea, and any other country that would want to defend its right to an independent policy based on national interests," he added.