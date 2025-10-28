US seeks to direct Belavia's policies and thereby influence Belarus — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Washington's actions with regard to the Belarusian airline Belavia, show its desire to direct the airline's policies and thereby influence the policies of Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the high-level plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

He named the fact that the US has lifted several sanctions imposed on the Belarusian airline "a movement in the right direction."

Nevertheless, due to the extremely limited nature of the adopted exceptions, "this still conceals Belavia's continued dependence" on Washington, he noted.

"And not only in terms of spare parts supplies, but also in terms of attempts to manage this company's policies and influence the policies of the Republic of Belarus," the minister stressed.

Lavrov expressed hope that "American colleagues will understand that it is necessary to return to conducting business fairly."

In September, Washington lifted sanctions on the airline Belavia. The US Department of the Treasury issued a general license for financial transactions with Belavia and its subsidiaries.