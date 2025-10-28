'Everyone’s gone quiet,' Lavrov says about reaction to Burevestnik missile tests

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia has not received any official response to the Burevestnik missile tests through diplomatic channels; "everyone's gone quiet," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"I haven't heard any response through diplomatic channels. Everyone's gone quiet," he said at a press conference following the high-level plenary session of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on October 26 that tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range nuclear-powered cruise missile had been completed. The missile remained in the air for approximately 15 hours and covered 14,000 kilometers, which, according to Gerasimov is not the limit. He emphasized that during the Burevestnik flight, all the required vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed successfully, "thereby demonstrating its high capabilities for evading anti-missile and air defense systems."