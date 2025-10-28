Russia needs guarantees that meeting between Putin, Trump will bring results — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow also needs assurances that the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will yield tangible results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the statements of the American leader that the summit is possible if he has "guarantees" that a deal on Ukraine will materialize.

"We also need guarantees that the meeting of the presidents will deliver concrete results. We are ready for this result. Moreover, during Anchorage, when Presidents Putin and Trump met in Alaska, we backed the proposals that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had brought to Moscow a week earlier," the minister said after a high-level plenary session of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to Lavrov, while in Alaska, the Russian leader reconfirmed with Witkoff whether Russia understood his proposals correctly.

"He confirmed it in the presence of his president that our understandings are correct, and we said that we are ready to move towards finalizing agreements on this basis," Lavrov said. "And by and large, we are still waiting for the United States to confirm the proposals that they have submitted to us and which we have taken as a basis."

The summit at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska, was held in mid-August. Communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limousine of the American president on the way to the main negotiation site and in a narrow three-on-three format with the participation of assistants and heads of diplomatic departments.