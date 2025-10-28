Russia feels the US does not want to resume air service — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in resuming the direct air service with the United States but notes that this is not a priority for Washington so far, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the high level plenary session of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security

"We are interested in cooperation with the United States in the aviation sphere, suggested resuming the direct air service as early as during first communications in January - February of this year," Lavrov said. "We feel from our talks with US counterparts so far that this is not their priority," he noted.

Moscow persistently puts forward the issue of restarting the direct air service and the US is currently considering a number of proposals from the Russian side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in the interview earlier.