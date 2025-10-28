Drones damage Russian energy facilities, cannot cause serious harm — Shoigu

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has stated that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) cause some damage to Russian energy facilities but cannot cause any serious harm.

"As for the damage, it does happen but it is rather swiftly dealt with and it certainly does not and cannot bring any serious harm or contribute to the destabilization of the domestic situation with fuel, with the harvest campaign, with the heating season," Shoigu told reporters.

According to him, the goals of such attacks by Ukraine are clear. "To create shortages, to sow panic, to undermine the planting campaign, the heating season and many-many other things," he explained.

"But we have a huge country with a giant potential so we naturally have reserves and the reserves are substantial," the Security Council secretary said.