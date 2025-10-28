Russia awaits official positive response from US to its proposal on New START — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for Washington to give an official positive response to its proposal to extend the numerical limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Hopefully, we will get a positive response from the United States to the proposal that they, too, should agree to unilaterally adhere to the quantitative limits under the New START Treaty. [US] President [Donald] Trump has repeatedly made positive comments on that initiative put forward by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. So, we expect that this positive feedback will transform into an official announcement," Russia’s top diplomat said following the plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

On September 22, Putin announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under New START for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move.

On October 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Putin’s initiative will be viable only if the Americans refrain from steps derailing the existing parity in deterrence potentials. Any resumption of the arms control dialogue will depend on the US abandoning the anti-Russian policy pursued by the previous administration, he explained.