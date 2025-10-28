Russia expects US to pursue long-term peace in Ukraine — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to pursue a path toward a long-term settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a high-level plenary session of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Following the Alaska summit and even before it, [US President Donald] Trump repeatedly stated that we need long-term, sustainable peace, not some temporary ceasefire that will achieve nothing, even if it lasts a year or two. Those are his words. So I hope that the logic now understood by the United States — the logic of establishing lasting peace — will prevail," the foreign minister said.

The Russian top diplomat called it surprising that President Trump had returned to positions that "seem to have long been exhausted and reflect only the hectic desire of Europeans and [Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime to get a pause in order to rearm the Kiev structure."

"When President Trump began serious work on the Palestinian issue, the Gaza crisis, and the occupation of the Strip by Israeli military forces, there was no demand to immediately cease hostilities and stop the fighting. Long negotiations took place on the conditions under which this ceasefire could work. <...> Meanwhile, we ceased fire in the Ukrainian conflict without preconditions back in April 2022. Even then, in a spirit of goodwill, as President [Vladimir] Putin regularly reminds us, we withdrew our troops from the outskirts of Kiev. And look what happened," Lavrov recalled.

"Therefore, we hope that President Trump truly seeks lasting peace, rather than creating conditions for the continued flow of weapons and money to the Kiev regime to keep it functioning as a tool of the Europeans in their confrontation, in their war against Russia," the foreign minister concluded.