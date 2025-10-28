Western actions are hindering normal dialogue on Eurasian security — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The persistent desire of NATO and European Union "elites" to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia is hindering normal dialogue on Eurasian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the high-level plenary session of the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Right now, it's not even what's happening in Ukraine, but what the West, primarily the Europeans, the so-called NATO and EU elites, are doing in response to the obvious failure of their strategy to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, which is, of course, hindering normal dialogue," he noted.

Lavrov stated that Russia does not exclude "any country on the continent from its vision of future Eurasian security structures."

"We want the doors to remain open to all states on this continent. The only thing that matters is that there should be equitable and honest cooperation, without any ulterior motives for achieving unilateral advantages," Lavrov emphasized.