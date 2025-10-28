No prospects for meaningful dialogue with current EU elites, says Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The current EU and NATO elites have adopted a policy of isolating those who seek to pursue independent policies; as a result, there are no prospects for meaningful dialogue with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"The current EU and NATO elites have adopted a policy of isolating anyone who wants to pursue an independent policy based on national interests and common sense. As a result, there are no prospects for meaningful dialogue with the bulk of these elites in Europe," he noted.

Lavrov emphasized that the Brussels bureaucracy must abandon "arrogant claims to exclusivity and its hostile course toward many other Eurasian states, including Russia and Belarus." Russia, for its part, the foreign minister added, is open to substantive discussions to consider all constructive initiatives and proposals for further strengthening Eurasianism while maximizing the continent's shared comparative advantages.