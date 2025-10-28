MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s statements that Kiev allegedly has the right to launch strikes across the entire European part of Russia amount to a justification of terrorist acts, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In connection with Tusk’s statements, Peskov described Poland as the state that "justifies terrorism and defends the right of other states to commit terrorist acts."

In an interview with The Times, Tusk claimed that the Kiev regime has the right to strike Russian infrastructure facilities both within the European part of Russia and across Europe as a whole.

His remarks came amid Warsaw’s refusal to extradite to Germany one of the suspects accused of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as reports of unexplained fires at oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia - countries that continue to purchase energy resources from Russia.