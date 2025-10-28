Frameworks of Alaska summit and NATO threat: What Lavrov said

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump continues to seek peace in Ukraine and remains committed to the approaches developed at the Russia-US summit in Alaska based on Washington’s proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

He also noted that NATO posed a threat everywhere, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

TASS has gathered the key points from what the top Russian diplomat said.

On principles of Alaska summit

Russia hopes that Trump "continues to genuinely seek peace in Ukraine and will remain committed to the frameworks developed at the Anchorage summit, notably based on US proposals."

On threat from NATO

NATO’s expansion continues non-stop: "Moreover, it is being done despite the commitments neither to strengthen security at the expense of the security of others nor to seek regional or global dominance, which were made at the highest level within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe."

Russia is concerned about plans to "step up NATO’s activities in the Arctic, a region that we - and, I am sure, the majority of reasonable countries, too - would like to see as a territory of peace and cooperation."

Russia has no intention whatsoever of attacking any NATO country: "We are ready to formalize this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia."

NATO poses a threat everywhere, including in the Asia-Pacific region: "NATO seeks to gain a foothold in the Pacific Ocean, undermining the foundations of the regional security architecture, which took decades to build around the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - ASEAN."

Russia opposes attempts to turn Eurasia into a NATO domain: "We cannot accept this."

On West’s militarization campaign

The West "makes no secret" of preparations for "another great European war."

There are no prospects for meaningful dialogue with the current elites in European Union countries.