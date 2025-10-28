Russian MPs call on UNGA to demand that US stop blockading Cuba

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has passed a draft appeal to the UN General Assembly, the parliaments of the UN member countries, and international parliamentary organizations urging them to demand that the United States stop its blockading of Cuba.

"The State Duma of the Federal Assembly (bicameral parliament - TASS) of the Russian Federation calls on participants in the 80th jubilee session of the United Nations General Assembly, parliaments of the UN member states, international parliamentary organizations, and the world community to jointly demand that the United States end its economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba," the draft appeal reads.

The Russian lawmakers noted that resolutions calling for an end to the blockade of Cuba are "passed annually by the UN General Assembly." "This serves as clear evidence that the overwhelming majority of UN member states reject the United States’ stance on this issue," it says.

The document condemns the United States’ actions that violate "the basic norms and principles of present-day international law." The lawmakers stressed that the blockade infringes on the fundamental rights of the Cuban people, "including the right to development, the right to adequate food, right to health, and right to have access to medicine and medical equipment."

Apart from that, the document points out that the blockade is inflicting "colossal economic losses." "The blockade hampers the modernization of energy, transport, water-supply, and communications infrastructure in Cuba. It has the gravest impact on the social and humanitarian spheres," the appeal says.