Putin, top DPRK diplomat discuss boosting friendship between two countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui discussed matters of cooperation and strengthening friendship between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, replying to a question by TASS.

"Actually, all the issues related to plans about the further development and enhancement of our friendship, our partnership, our alliance have been discussed," the Kremlin official noted.

Earlier, during a meeting with the North Korean top diplomat in the Kremlin, the Russian president noted that he had discussed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing the prospects of developing Russia-North Korean relations and added that everything is going as expected. The North Korean foreign minister said that Pyongyang appreciated the warm atmosphere during the talks held in the Chinese capital.

The Russian and North Korean leaders held a warm and substantive extended meeting in Beijing on the sidelines of festivities dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan.