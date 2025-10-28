Connection with Kaliningrad Region will always be provided, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Kremlin is aware of statements made by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda regarding the desire of Vilnius to halt communications between the Kaliningrad Region and mainland Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, we saw all these statements [of the Lithuanian side]," the Kremlin Spokesman said. "We will definitely ensure seamless communications with Kaliningrad, the integral part of the Russian Federation," Peskov noted.

On October 26, the Lithuanian president suggested restricting transit to Kaliningrad, motivating his initiative by problems with smuggling.