Russian oil offer competitive, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian proposal on energy resources is fairly competitive and this explains the interest of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Russian oil, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a comment on the intention of the Prime Minister of Hungary to discuss sanctions on Russian oil with US leader Donald Trump.

"Orban stands for interests of his country in general. Any country is interested in buying such goods as energy resources, of better quality, in higher volumes and at a lower price. Russian energy resources are fairly competitive in international markets in this aspect. This is the explanation for Orban’s interests," Peskov said.

The Kremlin Spokesman refrained from making assumptions whether the Hungarian prime minister will come to terms with the US president about sanctions lifting for Russian oil. "How I can say whether Orban manages to agree with Trump in this regard? I do not know," Peskov said. "We hear statements from Washington, including from President Trump, that all the countries should stop buying Russian oil. We know that many countries will sort out on their own what to buy and from whom and what is the most consistent with national interests," he added.