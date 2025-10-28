Russia has no intentions of attacking NATO, EU member states — top diplomat

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia has no plans of attacking any NATO or European Union member states, and Moscow is ready to formalize this in security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"By the way, we have repeatedly stated that we have no intentions of attacking any current member country of NATO or the European Union," Lavrov said, speaking at the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"We are ready to consolidate this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia," he noted.

"The European Union’s leaders are avoiding the consideration of these future guarantees that rest on a completely collective basis, proudly stating that following the Ukrainian crisis security guarantees should exist not with Russia’s participation, but against Russia. This is an example of their thinking," the Russian top diplomat added.