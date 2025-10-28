Russia concerned about intensified NATO activity in Arctic — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the North Atlantic Alliance’s intensified activity in the Arctic which Moscow would like to see as a zone of peace and cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said, addressing the International Conference on Eurasian Security, currently running in Minsk.

"Plans to intensify NATO’s activity in the Arctic which we, as a majority of reasonable countries, would like to see as a land of peace and cooperation, cannot but raise concerns," he said.

While this was exactly what was once agreed by the Arctic Council, Lavrov continued, the West has since been trying to isolate Russia from this organization.