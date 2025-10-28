Lavrov calls Eurasia geopolitical center of emerging multipolar world

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Eurasia is the geopolitical center of the emerging multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Eurasia today is the geopolitical center of the emerging multipolar world. I think it's evident to everyone," the minister said.

Lavrov said the current processes in Eurasia have a fundamental impact on the prospects of international relations. "I mean, first of all, the strengthening of several independent civilizational centers on the Eurasian continent, centers that represent the global majority," the minister said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, it is these centers that influence world affairs today. "And thus they accelerate the world's liberation from the remnants of the past, primarily in security and economic development," Lavrov said.