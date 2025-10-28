West makes no secret of preparing for another major European war — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Western countries make no secret of preparing for a new major war on the European continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he addressed the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

NATO expansion 'does not stop for a minute' despite all pledges — Lavrov

"They make no secret of those preparations that they are making west of the Union State of Russia and Belarus for a new major European war," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Western countries have been forming a coalition for that purpose, Lavrov added. In July, he continued, "France and England agreed to coordinate their nuclear capabilities," while "the Germans signed an agreement, essentially, on military cooperation with the British." "And London has recently voiced proposals to add nuclear dimensions to this Anglo-German military cooperation," the top Russian diplomat said.

According to him, European countries have intensified military buildup as they raise their defense funding, hold large-scale exercises and improve logistics for troop deployments to the Eastern flank.