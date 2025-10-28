NATO threat emanates from everywhere, including Asia-Pacific — Lavrov

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. NATO poses a growing threat in the Asia-Pacific region, where the alliance is attempting to secure a foothold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"NATO is seeking to strengthen its presence in the Pacific, undermining the foundations of the regional security architecture that has been built over decades around the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," he noted.

Lavrov stressed that the move clearly aims to contain China, isolate Russia, and confront North Korea.