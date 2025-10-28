MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. European leaders should reconsider whether the EU needs such a close alliance with Poland, which openly justifies terrorist attacks against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The remarks of [Polish Prime Minister Donald] Tusk should be heard first and foremost in Brussels and in other European capitals," he said, commenting on the politician’s statements about Kiev’s alleged "right" to strike infrastructure targets in the European part of Russia and Moscow-related facilities across the whole of Europe.

"To be honest, any reasonable person in the Europeans’ position would likely question whether it is worth maintaining such close ties with a state that justifies terrorism and defends the right of other countries to carry out terrorist attacks," Peskov added. "For some reason, Europeans choose to ignore these words," he noted.

In an interview with The Times, Tusk claimed that the Kiev regime has the right to strike Russian infrastructure facilities both within the European part of Russia and across Europe as a whole. His remarks came amid Warsaw’s refusal to extradite to Germany one of the suspects accused of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as reports of unexplained fires at oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia — countries that continue to purchase energy resources from Russia.