Russia hopes Trump continues to seek peace in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump continues to seek peace in Ukraine and remains committed to the frameworks developed at the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The leaders of the majority of European countries are doing their best to persuade the US administration to abandon the idea of resolving the conflict in Ukraine by addressing its root causes at the negotiating table. However, we hope that President Trump continues to genuinely seek peace in Ukraine and will remain committed to the frameworks developed at the Anchorage summit, notably based on US proposals," he pointed out, addressing the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to Lavrov, it is European NATO members that are prolonging the armed conflict in Ukraine, "by flooding the Kiev regime with weapons and providing it with financial and political support."