Lavrov, Dodik commit to strengthening partnership between Russia, Republika Srspka

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of Republika Srspka (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral partnership ties, according to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry following the meeting between the two on the sidelines of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"A thorough exchange of views took place regarding the situation within the Bosnian settlement in the context of the internal political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Principled support was expressed for the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina of 1995 as the irreplaceable foundation for peace and security in the country and the Western Balkan region. The course towards strengthening partnership ties between Russia and Republika Srspka was confirmed," the ministry stated.