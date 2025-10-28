Foreign intel agencies seek to conduct sabotage at crucial Russian facilities — official

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence agencies seek to infiltrate their operatives into crucial facilities in Russia in order to conduct acts of sabotage, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We must address not only terrorist attacks using explosives and unmanned aerial vehicles, but also the urgent need to counter cyberattacks on automated control systems and attempts to insert agents into critical government and industrial facilities to steal information and carry out technical sabotage," Shoigu emphasized at an offsite meeting on safeguarding key facilities from terrorist threats during the special military operation.

According to him, the sources of these threats vary, ranging from the intelligence agencies of other countries, primarily Ukraine, to international terrorist organizations and their accomplices inside the country.

"The human factor should not be neglected. The enemy actively uses information and psychological warfare, which involves various communication means and the World Wide Web, trying to influence the population, including guards and personnel at the relevant facilities, in order to persuade them to carry out illegal activities for selfish or ideological reasons," the top Russian security official stressed.