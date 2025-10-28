Russian drone operators destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Krasnoarmeysk area

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. FPV drone teams of the 75th Motor Rifle Regiment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian army stronghold in the Krasnoarmeysk area, supporting the advance of the Battlegroup’s assault groups, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"An enemy fortified stronghold stood on the way of the advance of the Battlegroup’s assault units. The complexity of seizing it could be explained by the presence of a large number of holes and passages that allowed the enemy to move safely between weapon emplacements underground and hold defense. In their successful combat operations, the operators of strike drones uncovered and destroyed all the passages and dugouts and also suppressed the enemy’s fire emplacements," the ministry said in a statement.

These operations by drone operators helped the Battlegroup’s assault teams capture the stronghold, it said.

Another Ukrainian army stronghold was hit by the Battlegroup’s artillery. Reconnaissance teams uncovered an enemy fortified area with long-term fire emplacements. A drone team adjusted target acquisition data for an artillery strike. Artillery crews delivered a strike at a distance of over 25 km, the ministry reported.

In addition, FPV drone operators of the 56th Special Operations Battalion destroyed six Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, it said.