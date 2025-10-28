Volga District sees three times more UAV attacks in 2025 than during entire special op

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has reported a sharp rise in terrorist threats to Russia’s Volga Federal District this year.

Speaking at an off-site meeting on protecting critical infrastructure from terrorist attacks amid the special military operation, Shoigu said that the new circumstances "have drastically changed the security situation in the country as a whole and in the Volga Federal District in particular."

"There has been a marked rise in terrorist attacks and sabotage incidents. In 2025 alone, the district experienced three times as many drone strikes as during the entire previous period of the special military operation," the Security Council secretary stated.

Among the main risk factors, he highlighted the region’s industrial and defense potential, noting that it serves as one of Russia’s key logistics hubs. "This is where strategic enterprises of the defense industry, energy facilities, chemical industry, and transport hubs are concentrated — all of which form the foundation of the state’s economic security and defense capability. These sites are becoming primary targets for our adversaries," Shoigu said.

He added that another source of risk is the region’s extensive and dense transport infrastructure, which includes major railways and junctions, federal highways, bridges, and pipeline transport facilities. "Their destruction could not only cause significant economic damage but also disrupt the functioning of major urban areas and sever logistics chains, including those critical to the special military operation," the Russian Security Council secretary explained.