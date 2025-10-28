Russia urges all UN members to ratify cybercrime convention — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia calls on all United Nations member states to sign and ratify the UN Convention against Cybercrime, the Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed.

Earlier, the UN Convention against Cybercrime, developed by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office with the coordinating role of the Russian Foreign Ministry and adopted by the United Nations in December 2024, was signed in Hanoi. Representatives of 71 countries put their signatures on the document. In an address to the signing ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored Moscow’s commitment to fostering the most robust international cooperation in combating cybercrime.

"Russia urges all United Nations member states to sign and ratify the UN Convention against Cybercrime to ensure its swift implementation," the foreign ministry declared in a post-ceremony statement.

The ministry further emphasized that Russian diplomats, alongside representatives of other government bodies, information and communication technologies developers, and the academic community are dedicated to enhancing international cooperation and upholding the principle of sovereign equality of states, including in the information space, in accordance with the UN Charter.