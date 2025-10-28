Withdrawal from plutonium agreement to strengthen Russia's nuclear deterrent, expert says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The withdrawal from the plutonium disposition agreement with the United States marks a strategic move by Russia to reinforce its nuclear deterrence capabilities, said Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), in an interview with TASS.

"Russia's exit from the plutonium disposition agreement restores its ability to enhance its strategic nuclear deterrent," Stepanov explained. "This decision aligns with the deployment of additional offensive systems, including the newly announced Burevestnik and the previously tested Oreshnik. Moscow is carefully evaluating real threats and is making decisions that correspond to the current security challenges." He emphasized that Russia is committed to maintaining strategic parity and is not making concessions on the balance of power within the global security architecture, adhering to the principle of its indivisibility.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law formally denouncing the intergovernmental agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium no longer used for defense purposes. Originally signed in 2000 and ratified in 2011, the agreement mandated the disposal of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium by each side - plutonium declared excess to military needs.

Additionally, it was noted that beyond the agreement itself, related documents concerning financing, civil liability for damages, and the disposal of plutonium through irradiation in nuclear reactors will also become void.