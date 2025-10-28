Ukrainian attacks kill almost 20 Russian civilians, including child, in past week — MFA

LUGANSK, October 28. /TASS/. Almost 20 civilians, including a child, were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"Attacks by Ukrainian Nazis affected 113 civilians in the past week. As many as 19 people, including a minor, were killed, and 94 civilians, among them ten minors, suffered injuries," he specified.

Miroshnik pointed out that the majority of casualties - 84 - had been reported in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kherson regions, and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

"Drone strikes were reported in frontline areas and 12 regions far from the combat zone. <...> The terrorist attacks the Ukrainian militants carried out targeted civilian energy sites, industrial facilities, residential buildings and civilian cars," he added.

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian armed forces fired nearly 3,300 projectiles at Russian regions in the past week.