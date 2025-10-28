Russia-Iran relations reach unprecedented level in recent years — envoy

TEHRAN, October 28. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Iran has reached an unprecedented level in recent years, with trade turnover rising and the implementation of many large-scale projects in various fields underway, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with TASS.

"In recent years, relations have reached an unprecedented level, which was formalized within the framework of the interstate Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which was signed by our presidents on January 17, 2025, in Moscow during the historic visit of [Iranian President] Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia," he noted. According to the ambassador, there exists "a comprehensive trust-based dialogue and consensus on most issues of bilateral, regional and international matters" between Moscow and Tehran.

Over the past three years, as Dedov noted, mutual trade turnover and the interest of business and creative circles in cooperation have significantly increased, and the implementation of new large-scale projects in the banking, transport, energy and nuclear fields has begun. "Among the latest [projects], I would highlight the ongoing integration of the national payment systems ‘Mir’ and ‘Shetab,’ the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section as part of the ambitious International North-South Transport Corridor project, and the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant," he stated.

On January 17, following negotiations at the Kremlin, Putin and Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which became effective on October 2. The document sets key benchmarks for priority spheres of bilateral cooperation in the long term and marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad-based strategic partnership.