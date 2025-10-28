Indonesia understands reasons for conflict in Ukraine, takes balanced position — envoy

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Indonesia understands the underlying reasons that led to the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and continues to maintain a balanced position, Russia’s Ambassador to the republic Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"Indonesia has initially taken and continues to maintain a balanced position on the conflict around Ukraine and the special military operation. The Indonesians continue to maintain an embassy not only in Moscow but also in Kiev, and meetings with Ukrainian leadership are being held. There are no statements being made in support of one side or the other, but everyone understands perfectly well that it is necessary to seek a settlement," he said.

The Indonesian side understands perfectly well the reasons that led to the start of the special military operation and listens attentively to what Russia explains at various levels, from the president to students and the public, the diplomat added.

"To achieve a long-term, comprehensive settlement, it is necessary to eradicate all the causes that, in fact, led to the conflict. There is such an understanding here, and there is also public support for Russia," he said.