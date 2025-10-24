West launches information campaign on canceling of Russia-US summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Western countries have launched a large-scale information campaign about the cancellation of a Russia-US summit in Hungary’s Budapest, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a session on media and diplomacy within the framework of the 8th Global Forum of Young Diplomats.

"Over the past few days, we have witnessed an information attack that involved everything, artificial intelligence, traditional media, and correspondents, focused on the talks that were supposed to take place in Budapest. The countries had already reached an agreement and were preparing for the meeting," she said. "Yet, this campaign created the impression worldwide that the summit was on the verge of being canceled. People, before forming their own opinions, were pressured to accept the idea that the talks were unnecessary, would not happen, or might be disrupted, and this perception spread across the globe," Zakharova explained.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was canceled. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted allegations of undermining the Budapest summit and emphasized that no specific dates had been set.