Russia to help UN overcome confidence crisis — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia will do its best to help the United Nations restore its prestige and overcome the confidence crisis, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"The United Nations’ adaptation to the geopolitical realities, its ability to find effective responses to emerging challenges and threats depend largely on the pace of overcoming the credibility crisis, restoring the world organization’s prestige and authority," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, said at a session of the 8th Global Forum of Young Diplomats.

"Russia and other countries of the global majority that share its views are ready to spare no effort to promote the constructive process of the United Nations’ revival," he pledged.

According to the Russian diplomat, the potential of the world organization is limited dramatically due to continuing attempts by countries of the Western minority to use UN instruments in their own time-serving geopolitical interests, which have nothing to do with multipolarity, to replace the system of international law with the concept of the so-called rule-based order. "This implies imposing rules that don’t respect the principle of sovereign equality of states, don’t ensure equal participation of all players concerned," he explained. "Hence, the key ‘antidote’ against the ‘rule-based order’ is the United Nations Charter."

Russia "resolutely and persistently calls for the consolidation of UN member states around the principles of the UN Charter, moreover, it is a driving forces of this natural and objective process," Logvinov said.

The 8th Global Forum of Young Diplomats is being held in Moscow on October 24 and 25 on the sidelines of the International Cooperation Forum marking the 100th anniversary of popular diplomacy.